Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNTH, LQDA, ADI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH), where a total of 5,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 580,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 3,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 14,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LNTH options, LQDA options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of DIT
RMRM YTD Return
SNAK Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.