LNTH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNTH, LQDA, ADI

December 19, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lantheus Holdings Inc (Symbol: LNTH), where a total of 5,807 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 580,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.6% of LNTH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of LNTH. Below is a chart showing LNTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 3,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 311,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) options are showing a volume of 14,862 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,100 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LNTH options, LQDA options, or ADI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

