Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, UPS, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total of 20,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 35,124 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, UPS options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

