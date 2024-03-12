Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, UPS, JPM

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 35,124 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, UPS options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
