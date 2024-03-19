Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LLY, TDS, BX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 14,501 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) saw options trading volume of 4,805 contracts, representing approximately 480,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of TDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of TDS. Below is a chart showing TDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 18,872 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LLY options, TDS options, or BX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.