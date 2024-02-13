Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LAD, SSRM, EHAB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total volume of 2,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 249,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.4% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,100 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) options are showing a volume of 25,596 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,500 underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enhabit Inc (Symbol: EHAB) options are showing a volume of 5,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.8% of EHAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,500 underlying shares of EHAB. Below is a chart showing EHAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
