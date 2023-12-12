Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KVUE, HCA, LNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE), where a total of 122,084 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 19,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 7,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,200 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 7,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

