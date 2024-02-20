Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KR, BBWI, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 21,338 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 11,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 10,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 34,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 4,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, BBWI options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Transportation Dividend Stock List
TCEC Options Chain
HYAC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.