Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KR, BBWI, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total of 21,338 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49.50 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 11,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 10,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 34,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 4,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,500 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

