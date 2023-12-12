News & Insights

Markets
KHC

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, LIN, PLNT

December 12, 2023 — 03:51 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 35,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 22,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN) options are showing a volume of 6,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 4,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, LIN options, or PLNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MZZ
 FHN Stock Predictions
 Funds Holding PED

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KHC
LIN
PLNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.