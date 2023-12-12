Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KHC, LIN, PLNT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 35,641 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 22,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Linde PLC (Symbol: LIN) options are showing a volume of 6,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 664,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of LIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,300 underlying shares of LIN. Below is a chart showing LIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) options are showing a volume of 4,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KHC options, LIN options, or PLNT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
