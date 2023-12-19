Notable Tuesday Option Activity: KEX, BILL, AMR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX), where a total volume of 3,076 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 307,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.5% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 16,529 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 3,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 2,053 contracts, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
