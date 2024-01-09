News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNPR, GD, BBY

January 09, 2024 — 06:34 pm EST

January 09, 2024 — 06:34 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total of 14,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 4,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 12,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNPR options, GD options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

