Notable Tuesday Option Activity: JNPR, GD, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), where a total of 14,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 4,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 12,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNPR options, GD options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Chemicals Dividend Stocks
PVBC YTD Return
ETFs Holding OVAS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.