Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IQV, CDAY, DAL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV), where a total of 9,670 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 967,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.4% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 954,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 752,300 underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (Symbol: CDAY) saw options trading volume of 6,955 contracts, representing approximately 695,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of CDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of CDAY. Below is a chart showing CDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 62,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IQV options, CDAY options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.