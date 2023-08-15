Notable Tuesday Option Activity: IPGP, PLMR, JPM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP), where a total of 4,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 424,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.2% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 291,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,100 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Palomar Holdings Inc (Symbol: PLMR) options are showing a volume of 1,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.4% of PLMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 743 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,300 underlying shares of PLMR. Below is a chart showing PLMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 108,998 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $148 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $148 strike highlighted in orange:

