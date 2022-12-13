Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, F, COP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU), where a total of 8,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 812,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 174,669 contracts, representing approximately 17.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 20,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 25,716 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 13,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
