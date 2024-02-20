Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTC, CF, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 222,359 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 75,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 8,659 contracts, representing approximately 865,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 28, 2024, with 4,875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,500 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 14,052 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,200 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, CF options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.