Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRL, HD, SCHW

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 31,805 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,000 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HRL options, HD options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: WAFD Dividend History
CDR market cap history
DENN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.