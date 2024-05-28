News & Insights

Markets
HRL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRL, HD, SCHW

May 28, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), where a total volume of 13,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 31,805 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,000 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HRL options, HD options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WAFD Dividend History
 CDR market cap history
 DENN Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HRL
HD
SCHW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.