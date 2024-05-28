Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HRL, HD, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), where a total volume of 13,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 16,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 3,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 31,805 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 9,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 963,000 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

