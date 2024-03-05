Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, CLH, DDOG

Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) options are showing a volume of 2,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 232,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 34,409 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
