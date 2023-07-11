Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HOOD, BYND, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total volume of 230,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 221.5% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 28,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) saw options trading volume of 64,041 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 185.4% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 7,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,700 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 49,950 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

