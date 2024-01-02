Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HELE, ZM, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 1,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 184,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 30,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 6,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HELE options, ZM options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SAR Stock Predictions
SGRP shares outstanding history
SCSC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.