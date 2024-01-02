News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HELE, ZM, CLX

January 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 1,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 184,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.2% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 30,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 6,224 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 622,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

