Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, FDX, BLDE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 29,217 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,800 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 16,562 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89.1% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blade Air Mobility Inc (Symbol: BLDE) options are showing a volume of 2,479 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of BLDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of BLDE. Below is a chart showing BLDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HD options, FDX options, or BLDE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
