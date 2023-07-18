Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HAL, NET, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total volume of 64,400 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 16,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 26,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.3% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 236,000 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 22,714 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

