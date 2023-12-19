Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HAE, ABT, AZO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE), where a total of 1,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 265,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,800 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 25,083 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 16,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 657 contracts, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2140 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2140 strike highlighted in orange:

