Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, TTWO, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 9,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 952,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 16,332 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

