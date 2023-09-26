Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, TTWO, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 9,524 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 952,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 4,995 contracts, representing approximately 499,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 16,332 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, TTWO options, or MET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Industrial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
Funds Holding RPLA
ETFs Holding SF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.