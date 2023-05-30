News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, HON, PCG

May 30, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 182,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 10,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 12,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 92,394 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 40,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, HON options, or PCG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
