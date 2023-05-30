Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GOOG, HON, PCG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 182,957 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 10,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 12,629 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) saw options trading volume of 92,394 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 40,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

