Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GLNG, JACK, ADM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 4,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,860 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 1,347 contracts, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 330,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 13,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,100 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLNG options, JACK options, or ADM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
