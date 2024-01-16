News & Insights

Markets
FYBR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FYBR, W, MCD

January 16, 2024 — 05:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total volume of 9,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 986,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 20,938 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 14,616 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, W options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal
 RBNC shares outstanding history
 PRS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FYBR
W
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.