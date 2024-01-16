Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FYBR, W, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total volume of 9,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 986,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 20,938 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 14,616 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, W options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.