Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FYBR, NKE, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total volume of 9,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 973,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 44,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 6,434 contracts, representing approximately 643,400 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, NKE options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: YTD Return on Dow
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. DMA
OHGI Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.