Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FYBR, NKE, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total volume of 9,733 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 973,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.3% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 44,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 6,434 contracts, representing approximately 643,400 underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FYBR options, NKE options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.