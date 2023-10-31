Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, TSLA, MHK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 28,320 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 110.4 million underlying shares or approximately 94% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 66,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 5,724 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.2% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,000 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

