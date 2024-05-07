Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, TRIP, OSCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 10,204 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 8,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 13,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, TRIP options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.