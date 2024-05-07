Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FSLR, TRIP, OSCR

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) options are showing a volume of 8,615 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 861,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 13,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, TRIP options, or OSCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ZPCM Insider Buying
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KOLD
CSY Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.