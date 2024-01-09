Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIS, MTCH, SIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), where a total volume of 24,867 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,500 underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 28,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,200 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 3,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIS options, MTCH options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
