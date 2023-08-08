Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FANG, GNRC, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 11,495 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 9,140 contracts, representing approximately 914,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 364,213 contracts, representing approximately 36.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 72.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 17,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

