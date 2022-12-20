Notable Tuesday Option Activity: F, PI, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 216,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 14,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 2,234 contracts, representing approximately 223,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 9,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 3,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for F options, PI options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FTSD Average Annual Return
RNLX Options Chain
RSH Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.