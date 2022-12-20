Notable Tuesday Option Activity: F, PI, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 216,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 14,252 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI) saw options trading volume of 2,234 contracts, representing approximately 223,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,900 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 9,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 3,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,600 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for F options, PI options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

