Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EYE, FDX, SMCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total volume of 6,092 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 609,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.2% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 979,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 9,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 944,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 25,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

