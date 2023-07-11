Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EXPE, EA, RKLB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 11,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,288 contracts, representing approximately 828,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 19,498 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 9,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,300 underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
