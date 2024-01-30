Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EPR, CCL, MOS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), where a total volume of 2,304 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 152,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 38,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 22,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 9,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 991,900 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
