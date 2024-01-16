Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, ELF, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 29,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 6,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 668,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 69,106 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, ELF options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

