News & Insights

Markets
ENVX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, ELF, UPST

January 16, 2024 — 05:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 29,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 6,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 668,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 69,106 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, ELF options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SHI Historical Stock Prices
 BSET Historical Earnings
 JPG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVX
ELF
UPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.