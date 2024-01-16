Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, ELF, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 29,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 8,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 6,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 668,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 69,106 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, ELF options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SHI Historical Stock Prices
BSET Historical Earnings
JPG Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.