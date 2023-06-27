News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ENVX, BTAI, HD

June 27, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 79,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 581,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BTAI) options are showing a volume of 6,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of BTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 637,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of BTAI. Below is a chart showing BTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 45,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

