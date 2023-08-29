Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ELF, PYPL, TPC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 6,411 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 641,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 98,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC) saw options trading volume of 1,151 contracts, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
