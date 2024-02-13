Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DUOL, ACI, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 7,100 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 710,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 583,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,500 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 35,910 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 116% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 16,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, ACI options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
CIG Options Chain
Funds Holding BLLD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.