Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DUOL, ACI, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 7,100 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 710,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.7% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 583,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,500 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) saw options trading volume of 35,910 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 116% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 16,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

