Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKS, OZK, WMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total of 7,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 783,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) saw options trading volume of 3,822 contracts, representing approximately 382,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 898,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,100 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 22,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKS options, OZK options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
