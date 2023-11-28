News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKNG, SMCI, RIOT

November 28, 2023 — 03:39 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 103,092 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 11,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 19,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 140,951 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 16,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

