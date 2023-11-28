Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DKNG, SMCI, RIOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 103,092 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.1% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 11,819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 19,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 1,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,400 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Riot Platforms Inc (Symbol: RIOT) saw options trading volume of 140,951 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 16,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, SMCI options, or RIOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Healthcare Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
PWO Split History
OBIO Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.