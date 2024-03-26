Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, IP, BTU

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 24,140 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 18,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, IP options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UGAZ
DPLO Insider Buying
NRG Energy market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.