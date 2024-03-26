Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DIS, IP, BTU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 59,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024 , with 4,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 24,140 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 18,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,762 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, IP options, or BTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

