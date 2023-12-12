Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DGX, NRG, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total volume of 3,994 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 399,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 14,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,100 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1130 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DGX options, NRG options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.