Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DGX, NRG, FICO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX), where a total volume of 3,994 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 399,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.5% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 877,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,200 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) saw options trading volume of 14,452 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 701,100 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO) options are showing a volume of 690 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 69,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1130 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DGX options, NRG options, or FICO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LABP Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AEP
Funds Holding VHC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.