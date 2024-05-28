News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DG, DE, C

May 28, 2024 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 11,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 52,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, DE options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

