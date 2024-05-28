Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DG, DE, C

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 7,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 52,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, DE options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
