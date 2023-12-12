Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DASH, SCHL, HASI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 20,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL) options are showing a volume of 725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of SCHL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of SCHL. Below is a chart showing SCHL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) options are showing a volume of 5,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 505,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of HASI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 4,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,000 underlying shares of HASI. Below is a chart showing HASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
