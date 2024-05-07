News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CWK, IP, CHTR

May 07, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (Symbol: CWK), where a total of 8,097 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45% of CWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 7,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,200 underlying shares of CWK. Below is a chart showing CWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) options are showing a volume of 31,648 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,600 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,469 contracts, representing approximately 546,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWK options, IP options, or CHTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

