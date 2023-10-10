Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVX, DG, UNFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 41,084 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 25,154 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 5,940 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 3,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,400 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

