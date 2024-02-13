Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CVNA, MSFT, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 84,373 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 360,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 29,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 91,744 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 6,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, MSFT options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
