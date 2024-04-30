News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, KBR, ADM

April 30, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 11,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 5,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 17,174 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, KBR options, or ADM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
