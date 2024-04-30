Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, KBR, ADM

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 5,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 17,174 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:
