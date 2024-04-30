Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, KBR, ADM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 11,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $297.50 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $297.50 strike highlighted in orange:

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) options are showing a volume of 5,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 570,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of KBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of KBR. Below is a chart showing KBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 17,174 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, KBR options, or ADM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.