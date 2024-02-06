Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, CVS, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 20,331 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 80,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,801 contracts, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

