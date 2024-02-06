Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRWD, CVS, PZZA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 20,331 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $332.50 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $332.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 80,726 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 3,801 contracts, representing approximately 380,100 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,200 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, CVS options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Monthly Dividend Paying REITs
IVW Options Chain
Funds Holding TOK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.