Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, GPS, KSS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 7,217 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 721,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 32,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 6,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 23,077 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 7,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, GPS options, or KSS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.