Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, GPS, KSS

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) options are showing a volume of 32,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 6,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,300 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 23,077 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 7,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,500 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
