Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, CLSK, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 6,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 622,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) saw options trading volume of 97,735 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 29,585 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CROX options, CLSK options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.