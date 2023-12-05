Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, CLSK, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 6,221 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 622,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK) saw options trading volume of 97,735 contracts, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 12,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 29,585 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CROX options, CLSK options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DORM Options Chain
UCL Split History
ETFs Holding OSIR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.